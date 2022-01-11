© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BOMBSHELL! Fauci BIOWEAPON EXPOSED! - DARPA Papers LEAKED! - Vaccine MASS MURDER - Fauci SHAKES
Follow
14
Download MP3
Share
Report
5815 views • January 11, 2022
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
JOIN US At Anarchapulco 2022:
https://wam1776--anarchapulco.thrivecart.com/anarchapulco-2022-vip/
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the shocking bombshell report by Project Veritas vindicating everything we've been warning about for 2 years.
DARPA memos have come out from 2018 showing that Fauci was involved via the NIAID, NIH and Ecohealth Alliance to create a bioweapon at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in the form of a vaccine. DARPA themselves shut down the idea, but the other institutes and Fauci went forward with it anyways.
This was the FIRST attempt at a massive bioweapon which ended up failing initially with so-called covid but has continued with the vaccine rollout.
In this video we break down this massive leak as well as Fauci's grilling in the senate today.
We also break down the reactions from others including Dr. Robert Malone and Dr. Naomi Wolf who both claim this is "premeditated mass murder."
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
JOIN US At Anarchapulco 2022:
https://wam1776--anarchapulco.thrivecart.com/anarchapulco-2022-vip/
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the shocking bombshell report by Project Veritas vindicating everything we've been warning about for 2 years.
DARPA memos have come out from 2018 showing that Fauci was involved via the NIAID, NIH and Ecohealth Alliance to create a bioweapon at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in the form of a vaccine. DARPA themselves shut down the idea, but the other institutes and Fauci went forward with it anyways.
This was the FIRST attempt at a massive bioweapon which ended up failing initially with so-called covid but has continued with the vaccine rollout.
In this video we break down this massive leak as well as Fauci's grilling in the senate today.
We also break down the reactions from others including Dr. Robert Malone and Dr. Naomi Wolf who both claim this is "premeditated mass murder."
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.