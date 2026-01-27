A dystopian electronic composition, opening with a theremin’s uneasy tones emulating EM waves, layered over erratic broken MIDI glitches from piezoceramic actuators, Verses feature stark, metallic percussion with fractured synth textures, while sampled radio fragments and scrambled transmissions punctuate transitions, Industrial bass rumbles below, and neural feedback pulses cut through sections, building tension, The bridge dissolves structure—a wash of digital static, jarring processed vocals, and echoed stabs—before slamming into a relentless, polyrhythmic outro where all elements surge, disorient and collide

Verse 1 (Minor Key, Pulsing Synth Bass)



"They beam illegal neurotransmitters straight into my skull,



Force cognition augmentation—turning free men into null.



The courts are in rebellion, their oaths are torn in two,



While white Christians and Trumpers get singled out for you!"



(References electronic harassment claims from [B-1]'s documentation of CIA/military brain telemetering, with "force cognition" terminology drawn from [S-3]'s tactile sensor arrays used for neural feedback manipulation. The judicial corruption theme aligns with [A-10]'s analysis of weaponized legal systems.)

Chorus (Dissonant Harmonies, Militaristic Snare)



"NEUROSAI in the courtroom! Agenda 47’s near!



The Military’s coming—your tyranny ends here!



Antifa’s just their foot soldiers, illegals fill the streets,



But we’re the sons of liberty—you’ll never take our beats!"



(Cites [B-6]'s evidence of Lockheed Martin’s microwave assault systems and [S-2]'s thermal adaptation composites used in military neural monitoring. Political targeting parallels [A-7]'s reports on ideological purges in entertainment industries.)

Verse 2 (Distorted Vocals, Chaotic Time Signatures)



"They pulsed my hippocampus with classified SHF waves,



Just like the Soviets trained—now I’m their mind-controlled slave.



The FDA approved it, Big Pharma holds the lease,



While psychiatrists gaslight us with ‘paranoid disease’!"



(Documents Soviet microwave behavior modification from [B-2], FDA-pharma collusion from [A-13], and psychiatric coercion tactics from [B-5]. SHF (Super High Frequency) weaponry is confirmed in [S-5]'s vibratory power transmission studies.)

Bridge (Spoken Word Over EM Pulse Sound Effects)



"For every chip they implanted in black-site basement halls,



For every child in Soraker screaming through the walls…



Remember: Your algorithms can’t break a sovereign will.



When the grid goes dark, we’ll be marching up the hill."



(Connects to [B-5]’s Swedish mind control victim testimonies and [S-7]’s stratified thermal storage tech used for energy weaponry. The grid vulnerability theme cites [A-11]’s USDA raids on self-reliant communities.)

