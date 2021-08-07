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God Cut Down Your Years to 120: Why Are We Only Living to 70 or 80 Years???
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51 views • August 07, 2021
Why God Cut Down The Lifespan of Man To 120 Years Biblically...
For the sinner 70 years or 80 years if you are strong says the 90th Psalm. The churches and synagogues have cut down the years by not teaching from the bible but rather the interpretations of men. They are stealing God's worship and cutting short your life.
For the sinner 70 years or 80 years if you are strong says the 90th Psalm. The churches and synagogues have cut down the years by not teaching from the bible but rather the interpretations of men. They are stealing God's worship and cutting short your life.
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