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Update 10-15-21 Vets prepare for war, Covid 19 shots, Joe Rogan CNN more.
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91 views • October 16, 2021
Vets prepare for war, Covid 19 shots, Joe Rogan CNN.
Links:
https://rumble.com/vnper7-u.s.-veterans-preparing-for-war.html
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2020/09/must-read-an-enzyme-called-luciferase-is-what-makes-bill-gates-implantable-vaccine-work-vaccine-id/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/cnn-trying-damage-control-called-liars-joe-rogan-video/
https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/pj-gladnick/2021/10/14/joe-rogan-presses-sanjay-gupta-cnn-lying-about-him-taking-horse
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/exclusive-pfizers-nervousness-covid-vaccines-origins-conceals-horror-story/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/merrick-garland-threat-parents-1st-amendment-right-backfires-dad-serves-stunned-school-board-200-million-lawsuit-middle-meeting-video/
Walk your day with Love and Gratitude in your heart and head... Keep your vibration in Love and gratitude way above Fear... Peace...
Links:
https://rumble.com/vnper7-u.s.-veterans-preparing-for-war.html
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2020/09/must-read-an-enzyme-called-luciferase-is-what-makes-bill-gates-implantable-vaccine-work-vaccine-id/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/cnn-trying-damage-control-called-liars-joe-rogan-video/
https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/pj-gladnick/2021/10/14/joe-rogan-presses-sanjay-gupta-cnn-lying-about-him-taking-horse
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/exclusive-pfizers-nervousness-covid-vaccines-origins-conceals-horror-story/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/merrick-garland-threat-parents-1st-amendment-right-backfires-dad-serves-stunned-school-board-200-million-lawsuit-middle-meeting-video/
Walk your day with Love and Gratitude in your heart and head... Keep your vibration in Love and gratitude way above Fear... Peace...
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