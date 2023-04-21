AI Powers While Bud Light Sours | Free Thinkers Podcast | Ep 65

On this episode of the Free Thinkers podcast, we discuss a range of topics including AI, cancel culture, and politics. We talk about the potential of AI and the ethical concerns that come with it. We also talk about how cancel culture is affecting society and how it's important to stand up for what you believe in. The conversation then turns to politics and the current state of affairs in the US, and the controversial ad campaign by Bud Light and how it's turned off many of its customers. We also delved into the themes of good vs. evil in the film Nefarious and the need to acknowledge and confront demonic activity in the world. All that and more on this episode.





