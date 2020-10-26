Beverly Hills PD tells shops, board up windows, stay closed, sign up for emergency text alerts, wtf

The police department also said that if businesses require private security, they need to fill out a registration form - so that police can be in contact with them - no later than that Monday.



Beverly Hills has recently been a site for Trump supporters to gather, as they've been hosting rallies in the city every Saturday until Election Day.



The text message reads in full: 'The BHPD strongly suggests that all Rodeo Drive businesses board up on Monday, 11/2. All board-ups must be completed by 11pm on Monday, 11/2.



'Rodeo Drive will be closed starting midnight on Monday 11/2. From that moment on, there will be NO cars or pedestrians allowed on Rodeo Drive.



'Cement K-Rail will be placed at the following Rodeo intersections: S. Santa Monica, Dayton, Brighton, Wilshire Blvd. The alleys Rodeo shares with Camden and Beverly will be soft closed by Traffic Control Officers (TCOs).



'TCOs will allow alley access for medical patients to go into buildings where they have medical appointments, if those locations have alley access.



'If you have a medical office, please email your patients proof of their appointments, which they can show the TCOs.



'For the safety of the community and business patrons, no retail businesses should operate while boarded up and while Rodeo is under a hard closure.



'Sidewalk trash cans on Rodeo Drive will be removed by Monday 11/2.



'If any business is hiring private security, BHPD requests that they fill out a registration form by Monday, 11/2. That way BHPD can keep in touch with them.



'The situation is fluid and the City will keep you informed of the reopening plan, information that comes in and will provide regular updates.'