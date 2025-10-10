Part 2 THE DATACENTERS

Hope and Tivon’s Website for EMF Protection Products:

https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/3/





Over 5,000 New Datacenters are being built all over America.

They are not just being built with big Tech’s money, they are being built with your tax dollars. States have given tax breaks to tech companies of at least 1 Billion dollars. It’s the tax payers that will make up that difference.

With promises of creating thousands of jobs, in actuality the numbers are much lower, and many of the jobs are remote, which means they are not even local jobs.





Citizens all over America are getting hit with high electric bills due to the data center.





Data centers need an enormous amount of clean water to keep the servers cool. These data centers are being built in deserts where water is already scarce. Local residents are being asked to ration water and some don’t have any water at all. Some have data center sludge coming out of their faucets.





The pollution and noise are also making people sick.

Communities are organizing and fighting back.