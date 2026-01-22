© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Alex Jones Show - 1/21/26
MEGA BOMBSHELL BROADCAST! To Their Tyrannical Faces, Trump Tells Globalists Their New World Order Is Dead & The Rise Of The Nation State Is Unstoppable! PLUS, Treasury Secretary Bessent Calls Governor Gavin Newsom Patrick Bateman 2.0 To His Face! Rebel News Founder Ezra Levant Joins Alex Jones From On The Ground At The World Economic Forum In Davos Where He & His Intrepid Team Confront NWO Minions! ALSO, Roger Stone Joins Infowars & Responds To Claims That Trump's Approval Rating Is Plunging As The Golden Age Kicks Into High Gear! FINALLY, Dr. Charles Cornish-Dale, AKA Raw Egg Nationalist, Hosts The Last Hour Of The Alex Jones Show To Cover Nick Shirley Testifying At The House Judiciary Committee's Hearing On Fraud! — FULL SHOW 1/21/26
