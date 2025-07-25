Redirecting Resources: Non-Citizen Crime in Nebraska (Part 4)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nebraska can redirect $28.6–$46.5 million saved from non-citizen incarceration to fund targeted investigations. Enhanced cooperation with ICE, 287(g) agreements, and E-Verify audits will identify and deport non-citizens, reducing crime and ensuring citizen safety through efficient resource allocation and enforcement strategies.
