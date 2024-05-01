A Nurse Describes Her Experience With mRNA Vaccine Patient Deaths

Nurse: "I didn't know it was possible for a human being to die so horrifically and so quickly before they rolled out the mRNA injections. It was insane – I’ve never seen anything like that."
Questioner: “Is there anything that would make you take a vaccine of any kind ever again?”
Nurse: “They would have to kill me. Nothing, nothing would make me take it...”
The Transhumanist Transformation of Humanity
