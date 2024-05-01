Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A Nurse Describes Her Experience With mRNA Vaccine Patient Deaths
channel image
Thomas Smith
181 Subscribers
152 views
Published Yesterday

Nurse: "I didn't know it was possible for a human being to die so horrifically and so quickly before they rolled out the mRNA injections. It was insane – I’ve never seen anything like that."

Questioner: “Is there anything that would make you take a vaccine of any kind ever again?”


Nurse: “They would have to kill me. Nothing, nothing would make me take it...”


The Transhumanist Transformation of Humanity
https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/03-2024

Keywords
heart attackstrokevaccine deathscovid 19mrnavax poisonmulti organ failure

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket