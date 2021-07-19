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The Vox Report: Creepy Nation
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234 views • July 19, 2021
The Vox Report: Creepy Nation
First Published: July 19, 2021
Source: http://voxnews.com/
Come on man, just take the vaccine. You can do it. Come on. Just do it.
No this isn't a creepy parody of some sex predator trying to lure young girls into this white van - its the creepy President of the United States pushing genocidal (pharmacidal) drugs into our veins to control and kill us. Its all so creepy.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
First Published: July 19, 2021
Source: http://voxnews.com/
Come on man, just take the vaccine. You can do it. Come on. Just do it.
No this isn't a creepy parody of some sex predator trying to lure young girls into this white van - its the creepy President of the United States pushing genocidal (pharmacidal) drugs into our veins to control and kill us. Its all so creepy.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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