NEW $115,000 GM ELECTRIC HUMMER IS A COMPLETE DISASTER. DEAD IN TRAFFIC. LOOK!

Jim Crenshaw





October 7, 2022





"The software of the vehicle took a shit"...that is because the entire vehicle is shit. Can't raise the hood, cant get it out of park, Onstar is no help. He is pissed. No he is stupid. Probably vaccinated. It tells him to do all kinds of Clown World crap. All the time his battery that takes forever to charge is running down and he may get hit by another vehicle that RUNS ON GAS.

Here are some more fun facts about this electric Train wreck-

Another electric lemon. It takes 4 plus days to charge this vehicle:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/xF3LNPQfVofO/





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/PWitZp79NZcZ/