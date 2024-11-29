© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Epic of Gilgamesh Tablet II
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • 5 months ago
Epic of Gilgamesh Tablet II
This is gonna be the least still images of everything thus far, meaning it's mostly video.
The stilts are used ceremonially by the Dogon tribe. They do this to pay homage to the beings they were visted by called the Nommo. These were an advanced species. They are described as amphibious like beings. There are occult truths put into cartoons, games, music,ect because they like to use humor to deter us from the truth. The best place to hide the truth is in plain sight.
Enkidu was made because Gilgamesh didn't have any friends, so they had to make him one. They're both genetically modified beings. They get into a fight over a female, cuckery even in ancient times. LOL.
Enlil AKA YAHWEH in the bible creates this sort of machinery/weapon called Humbaba because of deforestation. It can hear 100 leagues away. That's 345 miles. I've heard talks of it being an ogre or a person. It sounds like technology.
This is gonna be ELEVEN TABLETS. So we're gonna hammer away at the Epic of Gilgamesh for now.This was the easiest to make so far. It took a while because I have to go out and get materials, DVDs, Blu-Rays,ect. The most challenging part is finding an intro. Whenever I seemingly hit a roadblock, I actually have an abundance of options to choose from. I'm having fun with the journey here :) Hope you enjoy
This is gonna be the least still images of everything thus far, meaning it's mostly video.
The stilts are used ceremonially by the Dogon tribe. They do this to pay homage to the beings they were visted by called the Nommo. These were an advanced species. They are described as amphibious like beings. There are occult truths put into cartoons, games, music,ect because they like to use humor to deter us from the truth. The best place to hide the truth is in plain sight.
Enkidu was made because Gilgamesh didn't have any friends, so they had to make him one. They're both genetically modified beings. They get into a fight over a female, cuckery even in ancient times. LOL.
Enlil AKA YAHWEH in the bible creates this sort of machinery/weapon called Humbaba because of deforestation. It can hear 100 leagues away. That's 345 miles. I've heard talks of it being an ogre or a person. It sounds like technology.
This is gonna be ELEVEN TABLETS. So we're gonna hammer away at the Epic of Gilgamesh for now.This was the easiest to make so far. It took a while because I have to go out and get materials, DVDs, Blu-Rays,ect. The most challenging part is finding an intro. Whenever I seemingly hit a roadblock, I actually have an abundance of options to choose from. I'm having fun with the journey here :) Hope you enjoy
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.