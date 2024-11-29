Epic of Gilgamesh Tablet II

Epic of Gilgamesh Tablet IIThis is gonna be the least still images of everything thus far, meaning it's mostly video.The stilts are used ceremonially by the Dogon tribe. They do this to pay homage to the beings they were visted by called the Nommo. These were an advanced species. They are described as amphibious like beings. There are occult truths put into cartoons, games, music,ect because they like to use humor to deter us from the truth. The best place to hide the truth is in plain sight.Enkidu was made because Gilgamesh didn't have any friends, so they had to make him one. They're both genetically modified beings. They get into a fight over a female, cuckery even in ancient times. LOL.Enlil AKA YAHWEH in the bible creates this sort of machinery/weapon called Humbaba because of deforestation. It can hear 100 leagues away. That's 345 miles. I've heard talks of it being an ogre or a person. It sounds like technology.This is gonna be ELEVEN TABLETS. So we're gonna hammer away at the Epic of Gilgamesh for now.This was the easiest to make so far. It took a while because I have to go out and get materials, DVDs, Blu-Rays,ect. The most challenging part is finding an intro. Whenever I seemingly hit a roadblock, I actually have an abundance of options to choose from. I'm having fun with the journey here :) Hope you enjoy