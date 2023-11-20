11/19/2023
Psalm 118:1-14 Why Do We Give Thanks?
Intro: A recent survey said this is the most unthankful generation in history. We are not thankful or grateful to parents, grandparents or friends. We are not appreciative but we expect people to serve us and to please us. Tips are at an all time low. Thank you is rarely said. And giving thanks to god abounds. What??? Yes thanks to god “little g” you thank your god. Who is your god? It’s YOU! the god of self, self righteousness and selfishness. Why do you thank someone who has no power to do anything for you? You can’t guarantee your next breath! You can’t guarantee your next step! You can’t guarantee your next heartbeat….yet you trust in yourself and give thanks to all the gods of self that give you a moment of your own evil selfish desires.
