2 Corinthians 6:14 Be ye not unequally yoked together with unbelievers.

2 Corinthians 6:14King James Version

Be ye not unequally yoked together with unbelievers: for what fellowship hath righteousness with unrighteousness?





Acts 4:10-12

King James Version

10 Be it known unto you all, and to all the people of Israel, that by the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, whom ye crucified, whom God raised from the dead, even by him doth this man stand here before you whole. 11 This is the stone which was set at nought of you builders, which is become the head of the corner.

12 Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.





Source 1: https://youtu.be/eI_Y8l3U8mo

Donald Trump 2015 Family Leadership Summit FULL; Published by Les Grossman NEW OFFICIAL CHANNEL; YouTube; Date published: July 18, 2015; Date of website access: January 6, 2021.





Source 2: https://youtu.be/tz2Um-kl2BE

Trump celebrates Diwali at White House, hails relationship with PM Modi; Published by the Economic Times; YouTube; Date published: October 18, 2017; Date of website access: January 6, 2021.





Source 3: https://youtu.be/2zv7jBBypvg

Donald Trump's Trans Military Ban Walks Back Promises To LGBTQ Community; Published by NBC News; YouTube; Date published: July 26, 2017; Date of website access: January 6, 2021.





(Thumbnail) — Source 4: https://www.hindustantimes.com/it-s-viral/what-about-hindus-twitter-asks-trump-on-diwali-tweet/story-ChlNNfRS2FwERNge4sSGDO.html

‘What about Hindus?’ Twitter asks Trump on Diwali tweet; Published by Hindustan Times; Published by HT Correspondent; Date updated on November 14, 2018; Date of website access: January 6, 2021.