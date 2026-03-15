Arming the Army of Believers Part 1

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It benefits every country with an army to make sure the soldiers are properly trained. The same is true for the Army of the Kingdom of heaven on earth that each soldier has ample training to use the weapons of our warfare and understands how to defeat the enemy of the Kingdom.
In this video we examine the basics of Kingdom experience on earth.