AMERICAFEST: Epic Steve Bannon - Beyond Politics, the Essence of Liberty

Crowd Goes NUTS as Steve Bannon Commends Those Who Refused the C19 Shot Against All Odds"No matter how they de-platformed it [dissenting medical info], people got to that information," praised Bannon.

"The anarchists, the revolutionaries, everybody got the information, and we came together and said f*ck you!"

This is why the establishment is so afraid of him.



share this video: https://rumble.com/v21k3g8-americafest-steve-bannon-beyond-politics-the-essence-of-liberty.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=26





Watch Live: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ypHkVAV0ckY

h/t vigilant fox



