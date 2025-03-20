BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What Are the Surprising Benefits of Being Adopted by God? | Words From The Word
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
7 views • 1 month ago

In this powerful daily devotion, Pastor Roderick Webster explores the life-changing truth of being adopted into God’s family. Discover how this divine adoption offers eternal protection, true freedom in Christ, and a renewed purpose for living. Learn why believers are called to honor the Holy Spirit and walk in righteousness—plus, the surprising requirements of living as God’s chosen heir.

If you’ve ever wondered, “What does it mean to be a child of God?” or “How does adoption into His family transform my life?”—this message is for you. Don’t miss the inspiring biblical insights from Ephesians and Romans that will deepen your faith!

🔔 Subscribe to “Words From The Word” for daily devotions and join Pastor Roderick in uncovering God’s truth. Share this video to bless someone seeking hope today!

Keywords
holy spiritbible studyborn againbiblical truthspiritual growthchristian livingromans 8daily devotionchristian familyfreedom in christsalvation messageephesians 4faith journeygod protectionwords from the wordpastor roderick websterchristian adoptionbenefits of being adopted by godgrieving the holy spiritgospel teaching
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Greetings

00:20Encouragement and Salvation

00:39Sharing the Devotion

01:42The Concept of Adoption in Christianity

02:19Comfort and Protection of the Adopted

04:14Freedom of the Adopted

06:11Requirements of the Adopted

07:22Living a Life that Pleases God

11:31Final Prayer and Blessings

