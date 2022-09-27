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The truth about using pesticides in your garden
Food Forest Abundance
Food Forest Abundance
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48 views • September 27, 2022

Did you know that the majority of pesticides that are sprayed on lawns/gardens don’t actually end up targeting the pests, but instead end up harming other crucial organisms in our ecosystem, and also end up in our waterways?

In addition to harming humans, these dangerous pesticides are responsible for the decline in a wide variety of pollinator species. What does this mean for us humans? It means the food that we grow and rely on from farmers gets affected.

There is a huge misconception that your yard needs to be sprayed with pesticides, and that couldn’t be further from the truth. What this actually does is stunt the growth of healthy soil and it actually promotes the growth of pests, causing you to end up in this vicious cycle of pesticide use.

If you are wanting to grow food yourself but are finding that you are struggling to know how to deal with unwanted pests, then consider investing in a consultation with FFA as to how to better manage your plants and your garden.

Our mission is to create healthier gardens that are free from pesticides. Click here to find out more: https://shop.foodforestabundance.com/products/food-forest-consultation?ref=5_deb1ys91PT

Keywords
healthgardeningabundancehealthylifeorganicgardeninggrowyourownfoodfoodforestfoodforestabundancehomesteadlifevegetablegardenbackyardgardenurbanfarmerfoodsovereigntypermaculturelifelandscapedesigngreenarchitecturepoorsoiltoxicfood
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