CCP Will Repeatedly Manipulate Market Until Its Demise

https://gnews.org/articles/512862
Summary：In the grand live broadcast on November 6, Miles Guo particularly explained how the bear market rally in the CCP's stock market is not the terminal lucidity before the CCP's demise.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.