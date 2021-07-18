The New Covenant - A Look Into Hebrews

The Book of Hebrews is one often overlooked because of it's difficulty in translating and understanding correctly. With numerous ties from previous videos, here is what's most important for all of us to understand. If you have watched the playlists, seen the previous videos, hopefully you are beginning your journey in understanding that, there is much more to it then what we all previously thought. It comes down to one very simple thing... 100% belief and execution. I had to walk all of this out for a year before I fully grasped and BELIEVED it. I will liken it to the parable of the tree which was dung about for a year. After what I have grown to understand from the Spirit of all Truth, I am extremely glad that I listened to His voice instead of following others. May you continually be blessed in Him and in your studies. There is only one path back to the Father... The Way, The Truth, and The Life. Without them all, we stumble and fall short. I began a 3rd playlist. It is a continuation of the previous two. Faith comes by hearing The Word of GOD, nothing less, and Life comes by every Word that proceeds out of the mouth of GOD.Lift UP A Standard - Raise A Banner: The New 3rd Playlist all pointing to ONE very important thing, the WAY Home:The WAY Home Playlist: Playlist number one:A Journey Through Jeremiah: Playlist number two: