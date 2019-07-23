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PERSECUTION : Torben Søndergaard Demande l'asile aux États-Unis !
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207 views • July 23, 2019
PERSECUTION: Torben Søndergaard Applying for asylum in the United States
I have waited many months to share this with you. It's kind of the hardest and most moving video I've ever done.
But it is also a great relief to finally be able to let it know. Yes, we are seeking asylum in America, and I would like to share some of the crazy things that have happened in the last six months. We had a crazy and organized persecution on many sides - a persecution that ended up making us leave Denmark with eight suitcases, so we would not go to jail, or lose our children.
Later, even going through a spiritual battle like never before, I ended up in the hospital, thinking that I was going to die. But it was also a time of fasting and closeness to Christ that we have never experienced before ... How did God come to us, again and again, when we could not bear anymore? How a man I did not know gave me a lot of money at an airport and how we saw some very strong miracles! I hope you will see this very personal and moving video to the end. I can not wait to see what will come out of it.
All to the glory of God!
Let's stay united and see a breakthrough like never before. Blessings! Torben
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J'ai attendu de nombreux mois pour partager cela avec vous. C'est en quelque sorte la vidéo la plus dure et la plus émouvante que j'aie jamais faite.
Mais c'est aussi un grand soulagement de pouvoir enfin le faire savoir. Oui, nous demandons l'asile en Amérique, et j'aimerais partager certaines des choses folles qui se sont produites au cours des six derniers mois. Nous avons vécu une persécution folle et organisée de plusieurs côtés - une persécution qui a fini par nous faire quitter le Danemark avec 8 valises, afin de ne pas aller en prison, ou perdre nos enfants.
Plus tard, même en passant par une bataille spirituelle comme jamais auparavant, j'ai fini à l'hôpital, pensant que j'allais mourir. Mais ce fut aussi un temps de jeûne et de proximité avec le Christ que nous n'avons jamais vécu auparavant.... Comment Dieu est venu à nous, encore et encore, quand nous ne pouvions plus supporter ? Comment un homme que je ne connaissais pas m'a donné beaucoup d'argent dans un aéroport et comment nous avons vu des miracles très forts ! J'espère que vous verrez cette vidéo très personnelle et émouvante jusqu'à la fin. J'ai hâte de voir ce qui en ressortira.
Tout à la gloire de Dieu !
Restons unis et voyons une percée comme jamais auparavant. Bénédictions ! Torben
Vous trouverez les textes imprimables, ainsi que les liens facebook & youtube sur le site de Shofar Teruah : https://steruah.wixsite.com/s-teruah-2020
I have waited many months to share this with you. It's kind of the hardest and most moving video I've ever done.
But it is also a great relief to finally be able to let it know. Yes, we are seeking asylum in America, and I would like to share some of the crazy things that have happened in the last six months. We had a crazy and organized persecution on many sides - a persecution that ended up making us leave Denmark with eight suitcases, so we would not go to jail, or lose our children.
Later, even going through a spiritual battle like never before, I ended up in the hospital, thinking that I was going to die. But it was also a time of fasting and closeness to Christ that we have never experienced before ... How did God come to us, again and again, when we could not bear anymore? How a man I did not know gave me a lot of money at an airport and how we saw some very strong miracles! I hope you will see this very personal and moving video to the end. I can not wait to see what will come out of it.
All to the glory of God!
Let's stay united and see a breakthrough like never before. Blessings! Torben
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
J'ai attendu de nombreux mois pour partager cela avec vous. C'est en quelque sorte la vidéo la plus dure et la plus émouvante que j'aie jamais faite.
Mais c'est aussi un grand soulagement de pouvoir enfin le faire savoir. Oui, nous demandons l'asile en Amérique, et j'aimerais partager certaines des choses folles qui se sont produites au cours des six derniers mois. Nous avons vécu une persécution folle et organisée de plusieurs côtés - une persécution qui a fini par nous faire quitter le Danemark avec 8 valises, afin de ne pas aller en prison, ou perdre nos enfants.
Plus tard, même en passant par une bataille spirituelle comme jamais auparavant, j'ai fini à l'hôpital, pensant que j'allais mourir. Mais ce fut aussi un temps de jeûne et de proximité avec le Christ que nous n'avons jamais vécu auparavant.... Comment Dieu est venu à nous, encore et encore, quand nous ne pouvions plus supporter ? Comment un homme que je ne connaissais pas m'a donné beaucoup d'argent dans un aéroport et comment nous avons vu des miracles très forts ! J'espère que vous verrez cette vidéo très personnelle et émouvante jusqu'à la fin. J'ai hâte de voir ce qui en ressortira.
Tout à la gloire de Dieu !
Restons unis et voyons une percée comme jamais auparavant. Bénédictions ! Torben
Vous trouverez les textes imprimables, ainsi que les liens facebook & youtube sur le site de Shofar Teruah : https://steruah.wixsite.com/s-teruah-2020
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