Wreckage of the drone shot down by Iranian AD over Iran's Qeshm Island, yesterday

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Wreckage of the drone shot down by Iranian AD over Iran's Qeshm Island, earlier yesterday.
Adding, also earlier yesterday:
Yemen’s Houthis (Ansar Allah) shot down a U.S. Air Force (USAF) MQ-9A unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) over the Marib Governorate in western Yemen. A few images of the wreckage of the landing gear matches that of an MQ-9A.