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Rod Blagojevich Holds Chicago Press Conference After Trump Pardon Calls Himself A Trumpocrat
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33 views • February 19, 2020
Feb 19, 2020
Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich was freed from prison Tuesday night following a pardon from President Trump. He was impeached and removed from office in 2009 on corruption charges and served eight years in federal prison.
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Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich was freed from prison Tuesday night following a pardon from President Trump. He was impeached and removed from office in 2009 on corruption charges and served eight years in federal prison.
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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