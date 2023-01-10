COVID-19 “Vaccines” Are a U.S. Dept. of Defense Project Says Australian Pharmacologist

Newspapers, TV news channels, and news websites are ramping up again their fear propaganda offensive about Coronavirus, the man-made biological warfare weapon that was created in some nation’s military warfare laboratories. It could have been made in Wuhan. It may have been created in Fort Detrick. Only the criminals and Almighty God know who did it to the human population of the world. It looks like they are at it again. Of course, The global pandemic steering committee is meeting next week in Davos, Switzerland, for the 2023 World Economic Forum.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/10/23.





You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.

The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf

It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day. https://www.rickwiles.com/final-day