COVID-19 “Vaccines” Are a U.S. Dept. of Defense Project Says Australian Pharmacologist

Newspapers, TV news channels, and news websites are ramping up again their fear propaganda offensive about Coronavirus, the man-made biological warfare weapon that was created in some nation’s military warfare laboratories. It could have been made in Wuhan. It may have been created in Fort Detrick. Only the criminals and Almighty God know who did it to the human population of the world. It looks like they are at it again. Of course, The global pandemic steering committee is meeting next week in Davos, Switzerland, for the 2023 World Economic Forum.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/10/23.
