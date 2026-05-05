☠️ Epstein Fury is OVER — Freedumb Project takes the stage

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Narco Rubio announced the latest rebrand of US-Israeli military aggression against Iran — now with a “Freedom” logo slapped on it.
💬 “We’re done with that stage of it. We’re now on to this Project Freedom,” Rubio said.
💀 The goal is to avoid congressional oversight — the very oversight that was supposed to prevent Trump from waging an illegal war of aggression after the initial 60 days had passed, but didn’t, as usual.
Source @Geopolitics Prime
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