Iran’s FM, Araghchi, on Iran-US talks - ENG text

Iran’s FM, Araghchi, on Iran-US talks:

We were able to rely on a set of guiding principles.

No specific date was set for a next meeting, but we agreed to work on the texts of a possible agreement, exchange the drafts, and then set another date for the 3rd round.

In the 2nd round, we had good discussions, more serious issues were raised compared to the previous one.

Adding: Axios: Over the past 24 hours, the US has deployed over 50 F-35, F-22, and F-16 fighter jets to the Middle East.

More: F-22 fighters, accompanied by an aerial tanker, were spotted over the UK during a stopover en route from the United States to the Middle East.