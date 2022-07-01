False Police Report Caught on Video

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This woman is clearly making a false police report. Standing safely outside her home, she is claiming to be a victim of a home invasion. The truth is that she is ripping off these youngsters who had been promised a private room in exchange for cleaning up a very messy and dirty house. She waited until the work was well along in progress when she suddenly changed her story, claiming a home invasion. This was an instantaneous change in character. Something spooked her and the owner and the woman who introduced me to them. Perhaps it was this article: