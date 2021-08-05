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Australia's Thug Lockdown, & America's Willing Descent Into Out Of Control Bat Sh*t Crazy Hell -
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441 views • August 05, 2021
Every individual has a choice. The majority, in each country, has made a choice to be controlled, degraded, humiliated, abused, even destroyed. Links are below.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
PO Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channels -
neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIle...
neverlosetruth3 KAFKA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPt...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiU...
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
Aussie tyranny
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Ci1E...
Aussie News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7TLjD...
Intelligent Aussie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=grN3C...
Jim Justice
https://twitter.com/LTRN8ENDING/statu...
White House Slap In Face
https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse/status...
Baby in Ohio House
https://twitter.com/TPostMillennial/s...
Ed Markey Following racist Script
https://twitter.com/SenMarkey/status/...
https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/202...
Lori Lightfoot
https://twitter.com/Breaking911/statu...
Stats on Chicago Crime
https://twitter.com/NathanTitus15/sta...
https://twitter.com/phillyrich1/statu...
https://justthenews.com/nation/states...
CDC
https://twitter.com/CDCgov/status/141...
Kentucky Dem Running For Senate
https://twitter.com/Booker4KY/status/...
https://www.theblaze.com/news/democra...
Facebook Protects You From Extremist
https://twitter.com/TPostMillennial/s...
https://notthebee.com/article/watch-r...
https://justthenews.com/government/st...
https://twitchy.com/
Shared from and subscribe to:
neverlosetruth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjyfNfv5DcTtQRICAngdujw
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
PO Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channels -
neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIle...
neverlosetruth3 KAFKA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPt...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiU...
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
Aussie tyranny
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Ci1E...
Aussie News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7TLjD...
Intelligent Aussie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=grN3C...
Jim Justice
https://twitter.com/LTRN8ENDING/statu...
White House Slap In Face
https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse/status...
Baby in Ohio House
https://twitter.com/TPostMillennial/s...
Ed Markey Following racist Script
https://twitter.com/SenMarkey/status/...
https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/202...
Lori Lightfoot
https://twitter.com/Breaking911/statu...
Stats on Chicago Crime
https://twitter.com/NathanTitus15/sta...
https://twitter.com/phillyrich1/statu...
https://justthenews.com/nation/states...
CDC
https://twitter.com/CDCgov/status/141...
Kentucky Dem Running For Senate
https://twitter.com/Booker4KY/status/...
https://www.theblaze.com/news/democra...
Facebook Protects You From Extremist
https://twitter.com/TPostMillennial/s...
https://notthebee.com/article/watch-r...
https://justthenews.com/government/st...
https://twitchy.com/
Shared from and subscribe to:
neverlosetruth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjyfNfv5DcTtQRICAngdujw
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