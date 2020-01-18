Kanye West. AwAKeN Anak 2020. Sun Devil Phoenix. Behold, He Is In The Desert!

Man cannot fix man! I hope you see that this “awakening” or “revival” is the devils false hope of the world! So many people believe this! They are in the flesh, trusting their own understanding, carnal minded! Not discerning the time! They cannot see the prophetic time and season we are in! Read your Bible! Look around! This world is set for destruction, and unless you truly humble yourself and cry out to God in Jesus name and receive His Holy Spirit, you WILL BE DECIEVED! Period! Luk 21:34 And take heed to yourselves, lest at any time your hearts be overcharged with surfeiting, and drunkenness, and cares of this life, and so that day come upon you unawares. Luk 21:35 For as a snare shall it come on all them that dwell on the face of the whole earth. Luk 21:36 Watch ye therefore, and pray always, that ye may be accounted worthy to escape all these things that shall come to pass, and to stand before the Son of man.