A jaunty pop-rock groove drives the song, starting with bright acoustic guitar, tight drums, and playful bass, Light Latin percussion and brass join for festive energy in the chorus, Verses keep a breezy rhythm, while choruses burst with layered harmonies and instrumental fills, A lively bridge spotlights syncopated claps, breakdown drums, and a vibrant horn riff before building back to a full-band, jubilant final chorus



(Verse 1) Sunrise paints the brick wall, a message clear and bold A truth for one and all, a story to be told No need to wait for Tuesday, no special time or date Just follow what the words say, before it gets too late! (Chorus) Taco any day! In every day is Taco Day! Just saying, loud and clear, let the good times roll right here! Crispy shell or soft embrace, a smile upon your happy face So grab a bite, it's always true, a taco's waiting just for you! (Verse 2) Some folks mark their calendars, for Mondays or for fries But we know what the answer is, beneath these sunny skies Forget the rules and all the fuss, about what day to choose This mural speaks the truth to us, no time for feeling blue! (Chorus) Taco any day! In every day is Taco Day! Just saying, loud and clear, let the good times roll right here! Crispy shell or soft embrace, a smile upon your happy face So grab a bite, it's always true, a taco's waiting just for you! (Bridge) From breakfast bliss to dinner's gleam, a taco fits just right It's more than just a passing dream, it's pure culinary light! Beef or chicken, fish or bean, whatever fills your soul The greatest food you've ever seen, taking full control! (Chorus) Taco any day! In every day is Taco Day! Just saying, loud and clear, let the good times roll right here! Crispy shell or soft embrace, a smile upon your happy face So grab a bite, it's always true, a taco's waiting just for you! (Outro) So read the wall, don't delay, make every day your Taco Day! Just saying, yeah, it's true, a taco's always there for you!





