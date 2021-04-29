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TruNews - 4/29/21*
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90 views • April 29, 2021
Apr 29, 2021
OH GEE! BIDEN AND XI RACK UP FREQUENT FLIER MILES
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall examines the invitation-only speech to Congress by President Biden, and the controversy surrounding his comments of his 17,000 miles of travel with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
The team also reviews the Chinese hooks in the back and soul of Hunter Biden and “The Big Guy.” Also, will Joe Biden create a new DARPA for the National Institutes of Health?
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/29/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/oh-gee-biden-and-xi-rack-up-frequent-flier-miles
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
*mirror
OH GEE! BIDEN AND XI RACK UP FREQUENT FLIER MILES
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall examines the invitation-only speech to Congress by President Biden, and the controversy surrounding his comments of his 17,000 miles of travel with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
The team also reviews the Chinese hooks in the back and soul of Hunter Biden and “The Big Guy.” Also, will Joe Biden create a new DARPA for the National Institutes of Health?
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/29/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/oh-gee-biden-and-xi-rack-up-frequent-flier-miles
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
*mirror
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