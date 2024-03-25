RABBIT HOLE: WILL LANDLORDS SELL OUT AMERICA(NS) FOR THAT "MIGRANT MONEY"?

WILL LANDLORDS SELL OUT AMERICA FOR MIGRANT $$$?

Will we just see more of the same? We re famous for selling each other out... Humans, that is. Americans are no different. They can't displacement us without Americans participating in the demise of America. Will this be the story of us? What happens when housing migrants is more valuable than regular, rent paying Americans? What happens when they start giving landlords contracts to house that pay per person(2 per bedroom) 6 months at a time? No more worries about if the tenant is paying rent. Uncle Sam prints as much money as it takes to buy out American property owners and get em to rent to illegals, paid for by YOUR tax dollars on top of it. Isn't that special. This is a "Rabbit Hole" for now... But, what's to stop this from being a reality when it's already happening TO ME? It certainly is MY reality. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]