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UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE - Chlorine Dioxide Cures EVERYTHING
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37381 views • February 12, 2022
Chlorine Dioxide cures every ailment from colds, flu, parasites, COVID spike proteins and yes even Cancer. The Government, FDA and CDC are desperate to keep this information from people because Chlorine Dioxide is used in so many applications that they cannot take it off the market. This is what Trump mentioned as a COVID cure that made the entire establishment flip out and the MSM start attacking it as bleach. It is NOT bleach, ask any chemist. It is completely harmless unless you take a massive overdose. Most anything overdosed will kill you, If you drink to much water you will die.
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