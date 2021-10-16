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YOU CANNOT BE A POPULAR DISCIPLE
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30 views • October 16, 2021
Do you want to be popular? Don't follow Jesus! This video will show you how obeying the things that Jesus taught will lead to the opposite of popularity. People will hate you, tell lies against you, and ignore you whenever you try to preach about the teachings of Jesus. Jesus said it would be like that. But if that's true, why are there so many popular "Christians" today?
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