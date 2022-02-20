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This Quantum Life #10 - Back to the Future, Forward to the Past
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0 view • February 20, 2022
Andy Basagio, NASA chrononaut, makes this point. When a person does physically go back in time, they become part of the events objectively and subjectively. There is no way to "correct" an "error", because if it weren't for that "error" you would not have gone back to "fix it" in the first place, therefore, you were always part of the event.
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