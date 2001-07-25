© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
7/25/01, Alex Jones: Globalists, Government, Terrorism, Bin Ladin, World Trade Center, airliners
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • October 18, 2021
Alex Jones, 7/25/2001: Globalists, Government planning Terrorism, Osama bin Ladin, Saudi Arabia, World Trade Center, airliners, etc. "WE KNOW WHO TO BLAME!"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KSOEqxg4-lU
He was predicting big brother tyranny, the government killing people or letting them die to give the government an excuse to consolidate power, invade our privacy, censor our speech, and take our guns.
On 9/11/2001 the towers came down.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=5f5a9ad2af4ce8069e7370f8
In 2007, PRISM secret Big Tech collaboration with US government for surveillance began.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/PRISM_(surveillance_program)
In 2010, he was warning of this.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6166d4921648ca3e2517701b
In 2011, Person of Interest "science fiction" TV Show began airing, which portrayed a machine created by the Federal government in the wake of 9/11 that was capable of collating all sources of information to predict terrorist acts and to identify people planning them.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Person_of_Interest_(TV_series)
In 2013, NSA contractor Edward Snowden leaked the existence of PRISM and warned that the extent of mass data collection was far greater than the public knew and included dangerous and criminal activities.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/PRISM_(surveillance_program)
He is able to predict these things by paying attention to official statements made by globalists, mockingbird media, and Hollywood predictive programming.
#AlexJonesPredictions #AlexJonesWasRight
like, comment, share, subscribe!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KSOEqxg4-lU
He was predicting big brother tyranny, the government killing people or letting them die to give the government an excuse to consolidate power, invade our privacy, censor our speech, and take our guns.
On 9/11/2001 the towers came down.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=5f5a9ad2af4ce8069e7370f8
In 2007, PRISM secret Big Tech collaboration with US government for surveillance began.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/PRISM_(surveillance_program)
In 2010, he was warning of this.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6166d4921648ca3e2517701b
In 2011, Person of Interest "science fiction" TV Show began airing, which portrayed a machine created by the Federal government in the wake of 9/11 that was capable of collating all sources of information to predict terrorist acts and to identify people planning them.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Person_of_Interest_(TV_series)
In 2013, NSA contractor Edward Snowden leaked the existence of PRISM and warned that the extent of mass data collection was far greater than the public knew and included dangerous and criminal activities.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/PRISM_(surveillance_program)
He is able to predict these things by paying attention to official statements made by globalists, mockingbird media, and Hollywood predictive programming.
#AlexJonesPredictions #AlexJonesWasRight
like, comment, share, subscribe!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.