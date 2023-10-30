Episode 42: Protecting Homeschool Freedom and Christian Education

Christian Education Vs. Non-Christian Education — does it matter? Nathan talks about the differences and how FPM protects all private homeschooling and all Christian education - particularly when it comes to teaching God’s truth about the family, gender, and marriage. In other words, FPM protects the right to teach about the family as designed by God. Nathan also talks about the Capitol Annex Project, Capitol Day, and what to expect when the legislative session resumes on January 3rd. For more information on these upcoming events, visit the links below: https://fpmca.org/2023/05/23/cap2024/ https://fpmca.org/2023/10/05/whistle-stop-tour-coming-your-way/

