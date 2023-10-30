Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Episode 42: Protecting Homeschool Freedom and Christian Education
channel image
Family Protection Ministries
2 Subscribers
8 views
Published Yesterday

Christian Education Vs. Non-Christian Education — does it matter? Nathan talks about the differences and how FPM protects all private homeschooling and all Christian education - particularly when it comes to teaching God’s truth about the family, gender, and marriage. In other words, FPM protects the right to teach about the family as designed by God. Nathan also talks about the Capitol Annex Project, Capitol Day, and what to expect when the legislative session resumes on January 3rd. For more information on these upcoming events, visit the links below: https://fpmca.org/2023/05/23/cap2024/ https://fpmca.org/2023/10/05/whistle-stop-tour-coming-your-way/

Keywords
freedomeducationchristian

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket