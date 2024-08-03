BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Seeds of Abundance & The New Biology with Dr. Robert O. Young
What is happening
What is happening
82 views • 9 months ago

In today's show Jim & Matthew visit with Dr Robert Young, an incredible man who's dedicated his life to helping people heal themselves naturally. Over the past four and a half decades, Robert Oldham Young has been widely recognized as one of the top research and clinical scientists in the World. Throughout his career, his research has been focused at the molecular and cellular level. Having a specialty in molecular biology, cellular nutrition, biochemistry and microbiology, Dr. Young has devoted his life to researching the true causes of "disease," subsequently developing "The New Biology™" to help people balance their life.


Solutions to Pollutions!


How Rid Your Body of Smart Technology


"MasterPeace is changing lives and saving lives by removing heavy metals like aluminum, micro-plastics AND graphene from the bodies of those who take it." Dr. Robert O. Young has stated, "You should be taking it every day as long as they're running their extermination program."


GET MasterPeace NOW to GET THE GRAPHENE, ALUMINUM, IRON, LEAD, MERCURY, GLYPHOSATE, Polyethylene Glycol (PE), HYDROGEL, Polypropolyene (PP), Perfluorooctanesulfonic Acid (PFOS) Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA), & nanotech poisons OUT of your body!!


Here is the link to set up your account so you can order MasterPeace -

https://bit.ly/checkoutmasterpeace

Keywords
healthsciencefoodfitnessvirusphalkalinitypoisonedaciditypcr testnew biologykarry mullis
