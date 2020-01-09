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Predicted Star Explosion- KIC 9832227 will turn Red Nova in 2022
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18 views • January 09, 2020
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It has been determined that KIC 9832227 is actually a contact binary, where the two stars are so close that they share an atmosphere, and will collide in a few years. This is predicted to become a Red Nova, visible to the naked eye. They are predicted to combine and explode in 2022 toward the beginning of the year.
It has been determined that KIC 9832227 is actually a contact binary, where the two stars are so close that they share an atmosphere, and will collide in a few years. This is predicted to become a Red Nova, visible to the naked eye. They are predicted to combine and explode in 2022 toward the beginning of the year.
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