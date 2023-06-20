Create New Account
HUNTING TIME PEDOPHILES ARE IN SEASON
High Hopes
In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels


June 19, 2023


According to the narrative on the left, pedophiles should now be addressed as Minor Attracted Persons or MAPS. The narrative that is being pushed is that Pedophiles are victims and should be treated normally, pedophilia is normal to these people.


