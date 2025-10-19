10 Virgins, Midnight Oil, & Seventh-day Adventists Uniting With Catholics To Honor Sunday at MOB

Matthew 25:1-14





25 Then shall the kingdom of heaven be likened unto ten virgins, which took their lamps, and went forth to meet the bridegroom.





2 And five of them were wise, and five were foolish.





3 They that were foolish took their lamps, and took no oil with them:





4 But the wise took oil in their vessels with their lamps.





5 While the bridegroom tarried, they all slumbered and slept.





6 And at midnight there was a cry made, Behold, the bridegroom cometh; go ye out to meet him.





7 Then all those virgins arose, and trimmed their lamps.





8 And the foolish said unto the wise, Give us of your oil; for our lamps are gone out.





9 But the wise answered, saying, Not so; lest there be not enough for us and you: but go ye rather to them that sell, and buy for yourselves.





10 And while they went to buy, the bridegroom came; and they that were ready went in with him to the marriage: and the door was shut.





11 Afterward came also the other virgins, saying, Lord, Lord, open to us.





12 But he answered and said, Verily I say unto you, I know you not.





13 Watch therefore, for ye know neither the day nor the hour wherein the Son of man cometh.





14 For the kingdom of heaven is as a man travelling into a far country, who called his own servants, and delivered unto them his goods.





Revelation 8:10-12





10 And the third angel sounded, and there fell a great star from heaven, burning as it were a lamp, and it fell upon the third part of the rivers, and upon the fountains of waters;





11 And the name of the star is called Wormwood: and the third part of the waters became wormwood; and many men died of the waters, because they were made bitter.





12 And the fourth angel sounded, and the third part of the sun was smitten, and the third part of the moon, and the third part of the stars; so as the third part of them was darkened, and the day shone not for a third part of it, and the night likewise.





