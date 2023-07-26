THE TRAGIC STORY OF LUST AND REVENGE 2. SAMUEL 13:1-39

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 2. Samuel 13:1-39. Amnon thought that Tamar was very beautiful. He really wanted just to have sex with her. So, in verse 1, ‘loved’ does not mean true, good love. Amnon had seen Tamar, but he could not meet her. He could not tell her that he wanted her. He could not touch her. The king protected his daughters so that they remained pure. Amnon was selfish. Perhaps he had always received everything that he wanted in the past. But this time he could not have what he wanted. His strong feelings made him feel ill. He looked miserable.Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au



