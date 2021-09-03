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DOCTOR TAKES SAFE AND EFFECTIVE VACCINATION, PASSES OUT DURING SURGERY. HE DID HIS HOMEWORK...NOT.
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501 views • September 03, 2021
The patient must not have had a mask on. My confidence in the medical profession right now is at zero and falling. Source: Pirate Pete. More you might enjoy:
My 16-year-old son died 3 days after getting COVID vaccine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZpsDU3ldPg33/
My 16-year-old son died 3 days after getting COVID vaccine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZpsDU3ldPg33/
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