Christian School Tells 7-Year-Olds To Send Pictures From The Tub | Ep. 21

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A Christian school in Jacksonville, Florida, is in hot water without a ducky, after a second grade class was given homework to send pictures of themselves reading in the bathtub, and the school is now blaming parents for making it an issue.
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