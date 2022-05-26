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Dark September, Phoenix Rising 2: How getting fired from AE911Truth is transforming me!
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23 views • May 26, 2022
I'm Richard Gage, AIA, Architect — founder and former CEO of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth. I'm now flying solo from AE911Truth. Join me as I venture out on my own at https://RichardGage911.org
This is my story of the worst, and the best, month of my life - September 2021. Find out how I made he biggest mistake of my life, and was let go by AE911Truth—the organization that I founded, nurtured, and grew for 15 years. Please also see the letter to my supporters.
Join me weekly for an out-of-the-box unleashed experience in video podcasting. I'll not only be sharing the 9/11 WTC explosive evidence, as I love to do, but I'll be looking behind closed doors, under rugs, and around the world, for answers to questions that many in the 9/11 Truth Movement aren't even ready to ask.
Subscribe to my emails: https://richardgage11.substack.com
Watch my interviews with the likes of Niels Harrit, Kevin Ryan, Steven Jones, David Ray Griffin, Fran Shure, from the 9/11 Truth Movement, and many others who will take me out of my WTC comfort zone and further down the 9/11 rabbit hole!
for more info: https://RichardGage911.org
This is my story of the worst, and the best, month of my life - September 2021. Find out how I made he biggest mistake of my life, and was let go by AE911Truth—the organization that I founded, nurtured, and grew for 15 years. Please also see the letter to my supporters.
Join me weekly for an out-of-the-box unleashed experience in video podcasting. I'll not only be sharing the 9/11 WTC explosive evidence, as I love to do, but I'll be looking behind closed doors, under rugs, and around the world, for answers to questions that many in the 9/11 Truth Movement aren't even ready to ask.
Subscribe to my emails: https://richardgage11.substack.com
Watch my interviews with the likes of Niels Harrit, Kevin Ryan, Steven Jones, David Ray Griffin, Fran Shure, from the 9/11 Truth Movement, and many others who will take me out of my WTC comfort zone and further down the 9/11 rabbit hole!
for more info: https://RichardGage911.org
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