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'Vaccine' Autopsies: Killer Lymphocytes Invade Vital Organs... Documented... [14.01.2022]
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70 views • January 15, 2022
10/01/2022 "Elementary, my dear Watson: why mRNA vaccines are a very bad idea..."
Doctors for Covid Ethics: https://doctors4covidethics.org/
Lymphocytes: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Lymphocytes+&;t=h_&ia=web
Shots and Shingles: What Do They Tell Us? : https://doctors4covidethics.org/shots-and-shingles-what-do-they-tell-us/
Dr Sucharit Bhakdi: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Dr+Sucharit+Bhakdi&;t=h_&ia=web
Dr Michael Palmer: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Dr+Michael+Palmer&;t=h_&ia=web
Dr Arne Burkharst: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Dr+Arne+Burkharst&;t=h_&ia=web
Dr Peter J. Hotez, MD, PhD: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Dr+Hotez&;t=h_&ia=web
Dr. Julie Gerberding: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=dr+julie+gerberding&;t=h_&ia=web
Tim Truth - 19620 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zfQod4p0M42S/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/timtruth/
Doctors for Covid Ethics: https://doctors4covidethics.org/
Lymphocytes: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Lymphocytes+&;t=h_&ia=web
Shots and Shingles: What Do They Tell Us? : https://doctors4covidethics.org/shots-and-shingles-what-do-they-tell-us/
Dr Sucharit Bhakdi: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Dr+Sucharit+Bhakdi&;t=h_&ia=web
Dr Michael Palmer: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Dr+Michael+Palmer&;t=h_&ia=web
Dr Arne Burkharst: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Dr+Arne+Burkharst&;t=h_&ia=web
Dr Peter J. Hotez, MD, PhD: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Dr+Hotez&;t=h_&ia=web
Dr. Julie Gerberding: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=dr+julie+gerberding&;t=h_&ia=web
Tim Truth - 19620 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zfQod4p0M42S/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/timtruth/
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