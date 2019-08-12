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Why Canadians Need To FEAR The United Nations
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44 views • August 12, 2019
The United Nations is not what they appear to be. The United Nations is a group of thugs that move into second and third world countries build large bases and then proceeded to steal whatever they want.
They are responsible for violence, theft, rape and murder on scales that are disgusting at best. United Nations is highly unpopular in Asian and African nations because people who live in those second and third world countries are very familiar with just how terrible the UN can be.
United Nations is not wanted in those countries however United Nations seems to be wanted by Canadians. Careful what you wish for. It is only a matter of time before UN troops end up in Canada, most of which will come from outside of Canada and all of which will be told they have supreme authority over top of all of you and that includes police and judges in Canada.
Do you really want a bunch of African thugs walking around the streets telling you what to do? If not it's time to wake the hell up.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
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They are responsible for violence, theft, rape and murder on scales that are disgusting at best. United Nations is highly unpopular in Asian and African nations because people who live in those second and third world countries are very familiar with just how terrible the UN can be.
United Nations is not wanted in those countries however United Nations seems to be wanted by Canadians. Careful what you wish for. It is only a matter of time before UN troops end up in Canada, most of which will come from outside of Canada and all of which will be told they have supreme authority over top of all of you and that includes police and judges in Canada.
Do you really want a bunch of African thugs walking around the streets telling you what to do? If not it's time to wake the hell up.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
In case You Tube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
BRIGHTEON.com
Brighteon.com: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
DONATE HERE: https://c5m-group-inc.square.site
Website: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/saugamayor
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
Minds: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
Oneway: http://www.oneway.com/kevinjjohnston
Gab: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
USA.life: https://usa.life/kevinjjohnston
Canund: https://canund.com/KevinJJohnston
Volunteer - Support - Call 289.997.6545 - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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