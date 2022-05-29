Modafinil is Problematic ⚠️ 10 concerns with the iconic smart drug

Modafinil is very popular, it's become synonymous with NZT-48, the Limitless drug, Modafinil and I go back. Way back. I've used Modafinil well over a hundred times, I've used every type of Modafinil. You name it - Armodafinil, Artvigil, Adrafinil, Modalert - I've metabolized it! While Modafinil holds a special place in my heart, it's problematic. As the internet's smart drug dealer, I feel it's incumbent on me to illustrate and elucidate its potential risks.





2:52 Sleep Disruption

8:58 Anxiety

11:34 Dopamine Desensitization

13:38 Histamine Reactions

19:25 Effect on Personality

25:35 Retardation of Verbal Fluency?

27:18 Birth Control Disruption

28:00 Unpredictable Side Effects

30:00 Illegitimate Pharmaceutical Modafinil

31:42 Modafinil's Cost

32:00 QUANTUMiND - A Wakefulness Alternative





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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





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