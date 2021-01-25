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First Amendment KILLED by NYC; Leftists Mob as Cowards Bend the KNEE to Emboldened + Growing Mobs
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140 views • January 25, 2021
First Amendment KILLED by NYC as one for of Expression is allowed and deemed preferred. Leftists Mob Emboldened as People Bend the KNEE. Hypocritical mayor Bill Deblasio is a coward and wimp. Giving in to the mob only makes them gain strength as they believe what they does WORKS.
#firstamendment #freespeech #billdeblasio
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#firstamendment #freespeech #billdeblasio
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http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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